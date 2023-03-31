Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Paul M. Kage Jr., 44, of Lane 840 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Cortez D. McKinley, 29, of the 700 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, Kentucky, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 351 mile marker on charges of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Shawn M. Wiegand, 49, of the 5900 block of West S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested on Stocker Street at Washington Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Austin T. Wilson, 24, of the 2600 block of East C.R. 1000S, Flat Rock, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
