Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.