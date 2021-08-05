INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana legislators are inviting their constituents to weigh in on Indiana’s redistricting process during upcoming public meetings.
“We want to hear from the public and encourage them to engage in this process,” said Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City. “These meetings are one of the best ways to have their voices heard regarding redistricting. Hoosiers can also reach out anytime to their legislator to share their thoughts.”
Indiana is required to redraw its districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, the Indiana House of Representatives and Indiana Senate following the nationwide census every 10 years. Before legislators are expected to return to the Statehouse in mid-to-late September to redraw the district boundaries, public meetings will be held in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
“Everyone should take advantage of these opportunities to participate in the redistricting process, especially because it only happens once every 10 years,” said Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. “Lawmakers rely on community input throughout the entire process, and I hope everyone will engage in this conversation.”
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola said while Hoosiers can attend any of the nine public meetings in early August, the Elkhart and Fort Wayne meetings on Saturday are located nearest to Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
The Elkhart County meeting takes place from 4-6 p.m. on Ivy Tech’s campus in Goshen located at 22531 C.R. 18, and the Fort Wayne meeting begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon on Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne campus located at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
“State lawmakers are required to draw legislative lines based on census information every 10 years,” Zent said. “Having the public participating in these meetings and expressing their thoughts and ideas are key parts of the process.”
Campus meeting room information will be updated on the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov as it becomes available. Meetings will be livestreamed and archived at iga.in.gov. Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com to view the complete list of meeting dates and locations.
Census data is delayed due to the pandemic, but is expected to arrive on Aug. 16. Members of the public can also draw and submit their own maps for consideration by using an online portal with mapping software, which will be launched in late August.
