KENDALLVILLE — KPC Media’s three daily newspapers serving northeast Indiana will not be publishing on Tuesday, July 4.
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will not be making deliveries. Because KPC uses the Postal Service to deliver its newspapers, we will not be publishing print editions.
Our news staffs at The News Sun in Kendallville, The Star in Auburn and The Herald Republican in Angola will be working on producing content on Monday and Tuesday.
Much of this information will be available for viewing online at kpcnews.com.
Check throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday for news updates from your communities.
And make sure you check your mailbox on Wednesday for the latest print edition of your newspaper.
