Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jo M. Be, 42, of the 3400 block of Diplomat Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jennifer L. Boone, 29, of the 300 block of Beverly Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on West Maumee Street near Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Xander Z. Carroll, 18, of the 900 block of Wattles Road, Sherwood, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of East State Street, Ashley, on charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Mark L. Handshoe, 53, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 480N, Orland, arrested at the jail on charges of felony intimidation, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Amilcar De Jesus Hernandez Pineda, 37, of the 2900 block of Smith Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating without a license.
• Shyanne M. Irelenad, 23, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 600W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 225W, Fremont, on charges of felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and no Indiana registration.
• Jennifer L. Pizer, 53, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 400 block of West Gilmore Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Cheyenne M. Swager, 26, of the 900 block of Pristine Avenue, arrested on Old Road 1 north of U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Amber L. Tritch, 34, of the 4600 block of Southeast Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.