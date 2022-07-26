ANGOLA — Lyndy Bazile had not heard of Fox Lake before coming to Angola to do a little research for the mural she would create on the Jiffy Lube building at 640 N. Wayne St.
But once she did she knew the historic lake would be the best subject for her mural, which was finished up on Tuesday afternoon.
“Yeah, that’s it, it’s a just a family on a pier fishing, enjoying the summer at Fox Lake,” said the Fort Wayne artist who was selected for this year’s round of Jiffy Lube of Indiana mural installations.
This year Jiffy Lube hired eight artists to create the mural of their choosing for the sides of their buildings. The company has been putting murals on its buildings since 2016 and has 25 on its 51 stores.
When Bazile arrived in Angola, she relied on local sources for stories and history that would lead to her creation. Ever since she started the project, she has been visiting Fox Lake for inspiration.
“I wanted it to be relevant to Angola and the community here. So I stopped by an antique shop and asked them about some history, if you could tell me anything about Angola. She told me about Sojourner Truth coming, but you already have a beautiful piece of public art celebrating that. She told me about flat Fox Lake and I hadn’t heard of it and I was really happy to hear that it existed and excited to know that that’s been a safe space and a strong community,” Bazile said.
The vibrant colors of the mural celebrate relaxation and the important role Fox Lake has served locally.
“So I just wanted to kind of keep it simple and pretty and peaceful and just celebratory,” Bazile said. “It’s a safe space for Black people.”
Bazile started her work almost two weeks ago but has been interrupted by the storms that have hit the area off and on over that period.
Information about Bazile in product information about the Jiffy Lube mural project says as a multiracial woman of color born and raised in Indiana, she uses her artwork to explore her Haitian ancestry in an attempt to better connect with her roots.
“Her work also celebrates larger body types and emphasizes feminine strength to celebrate multiplicity and evoke pride in diverse identities,” the information said.
Bazile said she received the commission for Angola through the Arts Council of Indianapolis.
Since 2016, Jiffy Lube’s mural project has brought art to store exteriors and helped Indiana artists grow through their work. This mural project is part of the company’s Growing People through Work initiative, a franchise-wide commitment to build up employees and the communities where they live and work. The murals are presented in partnership with the Arts Council of Indianapolis.
In 2019, the Jiffy Lube of Indiana mural project received the Americans for the Arts’ National Arts and Business Partnership Award. Jiffy Lube of Indiana is the first Indiana-based company to receive this honor since 2013.
“It is an exciting time to be part of a project like this,” says Steve Sanner, owner of Jiffy Lube of Indiana. “It’s positively impacting our business, but more than that, it is improving our communities and inspiring our people.”
