Fall taxes are due on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The fall installment of property taxes are due Tuesday, Nov. 10, Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler said.
"We would prefer payment to be mailed, paid online at the Steuben County website, by phone 1-866-480-8552 or dropped in our drop box in front of the building," Bixler said.
People can pay in person, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic officials are trying to limit crowds in the Steuben Community Center.
If people choose to pay by mail, their payments must be post marked by Nov. 10 in order to avoid a penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.