ANGOLA — Melanie G. Watson, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Trine University, was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award by the university’s Christian Campus House.
The award, which is voted on by the CCH senior class, was given during the organization’s 36th annual banquet on Saturday.
Watson has been at Trine since 2015. In addition to her teaching role, she has supervised multiple student research projects.
She earned her bachelor of science, master of science and doctorate in biomedical engineering from Louisiana State University.
“Dr. Watson makes every student feel seen, known and appreciated,” said Connor Moon, a senior majoring in biomedical engineering.
“We’re grateful for the Trine professors who work to ensure their students are performing well academically and enjoying a well-rounded college experience,” said Travis Wilhelm, lead campus minister and university chaplain. “The award is one way to recognize top individuals on the Trine campus.”
CCH seeks to help Trine University better the student community as a whole by creating a ministry that serves their spiritual needs.
