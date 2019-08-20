Six people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Sherry D. Hamm, 41, of the 8000 block of West Orland Road, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Makyle T. Jackson, 24, of the 800 block of East Metz Road, arrested on warrants alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and civil contempt of court.
• Timothy A. Raske, 23, of the 400 block of North Crest Road, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on felony charges of domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and strangulation of pregnant victim and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, theft and possession of marijuana.
• Christopher C. Sterns, 31, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Alphonso Vasquez II, 36, of the 3000 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Roger R. Ward, 33, of the 100 block of South Jagger Street, Altoona, Pennsylvania, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.