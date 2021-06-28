ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is employing a new mobile app to provide communication with the public, it was announced on Monday.
This app that’s tailored to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office allows users to communicate directly with the Sheriff’s Office using a smartphone or tablet and is available for download from the App Store or Google Play Store for free.
Users can also use the app to subscribe to notification channels to receive important information from the Sheriff’s Office.
There are many areas with information and abilities to connect with the Sheriff’s Office. People can view an area that lists most wanted criminals in the county. There’s also a search function to find out who is incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail. People can submit tips to the police and also find the whereabouts of sexual and violent offenders in the county.
There’s also the ability to request public records, get gun permit information and share comments with the Sheriff’s Office.
People can also look up information about properties up for sale through sheriff’s sales, including an area that describes the sheriff’s sale process.
People can scan the QR code located with this article to download the app on their phones. People may also access the app through this link: https://bit.ly/3xZpqlO.
