ANGOLA — On Tuesday, the ribbon will be cut on the new home of Angola’s Domino’s, but not before a lot of work takes place to make the move to 1500 N. Wayne St.
Domino’s is currently located at 801 S. Wayne St. It will be relocated to 1500 N. Wayne St. where it will be at the epicenter of Steuben County’s commercial business zone.
The former Gay’s Hops N Schnapps location has been newly renovated by JICI Construction, and with the renovation came the opportunity for local Domino’s owner, Jeff Reiniche, to upgrade his location. The new location will provide more dine-in seating and better service for Steuben County just in time for their 30-year anniversary coming up in August.
The new location will feature dine-in seating with television and free WiFi for guests. All of this paired with new kitchen equipment and technology will have Domino’s fans enjoying pizza in a modern environment.
“I am proud to be your local Domino’s owner/operator. I opened the store on Aug. 14, 1990, when I moved to Angola with my family and it has been amazing to watch Angola and Steuben County grow ever since,” Reiniche said. “The opportunity to move north of the mound has always been on my mind and this opportunity was one I couldn’t pass up. We are very excited to begin operating out of this new and improved location and can’t wait to serve our customers!”
The current location will remain in operation until the end of the day on Saturday. At that time, the transition of operation to the new location will begin with Domino’s amazing deals and service being available again beginning on Monday.
“When JICI pitched a new opportunity to local entrepreneur, Jeff Reiniche for his Domino’s Franchise, it did not take Jeff long to envision his new location,” said Ken Wilson, president/owner of JICI Construction. “It takes a lot of planning to design and construct a new facility, no matter the size. JICI is blessed to have a group of talented and dedicated staff and subcontractors that we call Team JICI.”
For more information about the Angola Domino’s hours of operation, visit them at their new location, or check them out on online. The company is also hiring and people can apply online at jobs.dominos.com.
