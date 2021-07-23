ANGOLA — Only two years old, the Friends of Pokagon has become an active organization, doing all it can to help promote, protect and preserve both Pokagon State Park and the Trine State Recreation Area.
Wednesday, Kelly Trusty, one of the founders of the Friends of Pokagon and Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball visited the Angola Rotary Club meeting to talk about the Friends, ways the group helps the park and ways people can volunteer their time if they feel driven to do so.
“I am standing up here today because I love Pokagon,” said Trusty. “When we move here in 2006, I went to Pokagon with my boys … the memories made make Pokagon a special place.”
Some of those memories involve a little bit of everything from being box turtle watchers, time in the Nature Center, hiking and more.
Trusty also had Rotarians in the audience share some of their own favorite things and memories about Pokagon, including Krista Miller sharing her memory of being engaged at Hell’s Point 20 years ago.
Trusty said conversations about starting a friends group for the park began when Ball came into the park to replace departing Interpretive Naturalist Marie Laudeman in 2018.
"When Nicky came in, we talked about the need for a friends group," she said.
Conversations led to several individuals coming together, including three accountants, professional naturalists, marketing professionals and more, to create a strategic plan and mission statement to get the ball rolling.
"This has all happened in about the last two years," Trusty said.
Ball said 19 other state parks had some sort of friends group up and running.
"I knew Pokagon had a lot of friends, so it was a surprise to me that Pokagon didn't have a friends group," she said.
The group came together to help protect, preserve and promote everything about Pokagon and the Trine State Recreation Area.
Ball said the Friends of Pokagon are all volunteers and give a lot of time to the park.
Friends groups such as Pokagon's are also able to help with fundraising and restoration work that the park isn't able to do at the state level. The group is able to step in and help raise money for specific projects, programs, events and more.
"Sometimes emergencies pop up and state funding can be slow," Ball said. "We can go to the Friends of Pokagon and they can help quicker."
The group also does a lot on conservation, education and more within the park to help improve it for guests.
"The ongoing strategic plan is to create opportunities for memories," said Trusty. "We are working on selfie stations in some of the coolest places at Pokagon."
Other projects the group has done for Pokagon include adding and updating feeding stations at the Wildlife Window in the Nature Center, a new outdoor home for Mr. and Mrs. Box Turtle, red-tinted flashlights for interpretive staff to use on night hikes and other night events and now, the group is working on fundraising for work on the Spring Shelter.
There will be a lemonade stand Saturday at the shelter with lemonade made from water collected from the artesian well at the site. The lemonade is free, but donations are accepted toward the restoration project.
Becoming a Friend of Pokagon can cost as little as $10 per year. For more information on the group, email info@friendsofpokagon.org or call the Nature Center, 833-3506.
The Friends of Pokagon can also be found on Facebook and Instagram, @friendsofpokagon.
To join the Friends of Pokagon online through MemberPlanet, visit t.ly/jvVP.
For more information about the Rotary Club and its happenings, visit the club Facebook page, @rotaryclubofangolaindiana, attend an upcoming meeting or ask a Rotarian in the community.
Upcoming meetings are Aug. 4 with a presentation on best practice video surveillance, Aug. 18 with a program from the Indiana State Police on the anatomy of a crime scene and Sept. 1 on the do's and do not's of self defense with the sheriff's department.
Presentations are on Wednesday's from 12-1 p.m. at the 160 Event Center at Sutton's Deli. Tickets for the presentations are $20 and include lunch from Sutton's and a drink, with proceeds going to the Angola City Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff's Department for added downtown security improvements.
