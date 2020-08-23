ANGOLA — It’s not something many want to see come to Angola again.
On Aug. 26, 1995, members of the American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, 70-some supporters and hundreds of anti-Klan protesters gathered in downtown Angola for a Klan rally, one of a few held around northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northeastern Ohio at the time.
Mayor Richard Hickman, who was not mayor at the time but recalls the day, said it was an ugly chapter in Angola history, but it didn’t define the community in ways people might think. Bill Selman was mayor at the time of a growing youth problem in the city.
“What I remember was how a lot of local people were protesting against the KKK,” Hickman said. “Our local people were yelling at them to get out of our city.”
Angola’s Public Square has long served as a venue for peaceful demonstrations, educational presentations and religious services. One of the early rallies was in 1917, when locals protested at the start of World War I that included a hanging in effigy of German Kaiser Wilhelm II on the mound.
Since the Black Lives Matter protests began following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, they have made their way to Angola on a weekly basis on Fridays and have been joined now by counter protesters calling for All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and the racist White Lives Matter. There will be two organized rallies this week on the steps of the Steuben County Courthouse to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution on Wednesday and a civil rights vigil in the courtyard on Friday.
Nothing, at least in recent history, compares to what The Herald Republican labeled “The Day of the Klan” on the front page of its Aug. 30, 1995, edition.
To Hickman, it defined the community at the time as being anti-Klan.
“It was one of several rallies in that time period,” said retired Indiana State Police Sgt. Craig Adolph. “It was stressful.”
Adolph thinks it would have gone much worse had it not been for the fierce, dedicated work by then-Sheriff Mike McClelland.
“It was very well organized. We had time to plan,” said Stu Hamblen, Angola’s current police chief who was a patrolman at the time.
Even with the organization, it’s not something Adolph said he wants to see in Angola again.
It wasn’t the adults at the time causing the bit of ruckus that went on, either, he said. It was teenagers and young adults that “got worked up after the fact.”
“It got to a point that a few stores had broken windows on Gale Street, police were slapped by teens,” he said. “And they started pulling out the Angola Garden Club’s flowers, which really got people riled up.”
It is happening
When it first came out that the rally was going to happen, having been approved by the Steuben County Commissioners, McClelland said he and then-city police Chief Don Wenzel went to Hillsdale, Michigan, to meet with officials including the county sheriff there to learn all they could about the demonstration, as one had recently taken place in Hillsdale.
“We went and learned what measures they took, what to expect,” McClelland said. “We had the advantage because we knew what probably would take place, and we knew to segregate group ‘A’ from group ‘B’.”
An Aug. 23 article in The Herald Republican said the commissioners, allowing two hours for the rally, “grudgingly” granted permission. Then-county attorney Craig Benson said in the article there was no choice but to give the permission for the rally because of the First Amendment rights of Klan members to assemble.
McClelland said he never imagined the problems would come from area young people. If anything, he had expected the issues of the day to come from the protesters and counter-protesters.
He spent about two weeks, he said, working on the security plan, working with other departments in the city, county and with neighboring police departments to be as ready as could be.
“We had really good direction from Hillsdale,” he said. “We got really goof information on how to set up. We followed his plan and used the resources around us to back everything up.”
The rally
The rally was held in the courtyard, not in front of the Steuben County Courthouse or on the mound, because that would have required shutting down U.S. 20. At the time, Wenzel said he wasn’t going to shutdown the highway for a Klan rally.
“We put a fence around the Klansmen to put a buffer between them and the counter group,” McClelland said.
He recalled there being around 20-25 Klansmen in full regalia for the event.
The large presence of counter-protesters was kept separate from the Klansmen and crowds were subject to search before entering the rally area.
McClelland said the sheriff’s from neighboring counties — including Williams County, Ohio, Elkhart County and LaGrange County — as well as officers and mounted patrol on horses were on hand to keep the peace.
“There is nothing better than a horse, the best crowd control you could have,” he said of the mounted patrols.
Hamblen recalls one youth on the mound who tried to smack a horse; the horse reacted in kind and the teen ended up floored.
The rally was given two hours by county commissioners, but only lasted about 45 minutes, according to archive articles from the Herald Republican.
There was yelling on both sides, with Klansmen according to archive pieces yelling about “White power” and slurs about Blacks. The anti-KKK protesters were chanting things like, “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The KKK has got to go” and calling the group “Nazis” and “cowards.”
Yes, there was yelling, McClelland said, but no violence. The Klan wanted people to bite on their rhetoric, but he said the counter-protesters never took the bait.
“One take I got was that I was just appalled by the language of the Klan members,” said McClelland. “What they said, that hate-filled speech. I just couldn’t wrap my head around it.”
It’s not talk, he said, he feels like the community then or now would be willing to accept.
Arrests happened later
After the rally was winding down, that’s when a few youth got rowdy.
There was a small fight near the jail, according to an Aug. 30, 1995, archive article, and emotions around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument on the mound were high as crowds of young people began taunting police.
“The problem was the town kids taking advantage of the situation, causing some damage to the mound and trying to rile people up,” McClelland said.
Their protesting wasn’t so much against the Klan as against being harassed by officers for loitering in the downtown area, said news coverage from the event.
A quote from then-17-year-old Andy Kranzman, Angola, said they were present to protest the Klan, but at the same time treatment received by police was unfair.
A total of six boys, all between ages 15-17, and a few adults, with the oldest being 25, were arrested for charges ranging from misdemeanor obstructing traffic to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one for felony battery of a law enforcement officer.
The problem during the 1990s was that the mound served as a center point for youth who would cruise the city, Hamblen said. They would cruise to the old McDonald’s on North Wayne Street and back to the mound or to Penguin Point in the 600 block of West Maumee Street and back to the mound. The two restaurants are no longer here.
“We don’t see that anymore. Sure, kids get together, but they don’t fight like they used to,” Hamblen said.
Rally costs
It cost around $12,000 for all of the security for the rally that included some 150 officers from various departments.
An Oct. 4, 1995, article broke down the costs, saying $6,008.67 was the cost for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department alone to prepare for and police the rally.
The cost for the city was another $3,314.14, also for rally security.
The Indiana State Police costs were around $1,500.
Fencing for the rally was provided by the Indiana Toll Road, with city and county street and highway department staff putting it up for the rally.
A number of officers from other counties helped with the security for free, with the understanding that Steuben County would return the favor if a rally was held later in their communities.
Inequality still a reality
Hickman said even today, the reality of inequality is still a very real thing, and it plays out every Friday night in protests and counter protests on the mound.
“The good news is that so far we have the ability to protest different ideas and views on our mound using free speech without much incident,” he said.
As of late, there have been groups out on the Public Square protesting for Black Lives Matter and on the side of All Lives/Police Lives Matter.
“I believe that 80% of these two groups are pretty much in agreement on what they are protesting, but they don’t take the time to listen to each other,” Hickman said. “But I have no doubt in my mind that our community is headed in the right direction on human rights and equality … We shall keep fighting for inclusion and human rights in Angola no matter what.”
McClelland said he feels that people in Angola and the surrounding area are really pretty tolerant.
“We’re a diverse, sophisticated community,” he said.
Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.