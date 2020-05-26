Several arrested over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday through Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• David L. Allison, 38, of the 2000 block of Cimarron Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested in the 7000 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, on a felony charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction.
• Abigail A. Bell, 37, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested in the 300 block of Lane 200E Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Ryan J. Bell, 41, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested in the 300 block of Lane 200E Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Brandon J. Davis, 27, of the 2000 block of Parkcrest Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3000 block of South Ritter Drive, Pleasant Lake, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Leroy Gibbs III, 27, of the 400 block of Wood Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew M. Holcomb, 30, of the 500 block of Larch Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 3000 block of South Ritter Drive, Pleasant Lake, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Lawrence L. Kelley Jr., 27, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at home on warrants alleging failure to appear and a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Rachid Leguenani, 38, of the 9000 block of Kolmar Avenue, Skokie, Illinois, arrested on Interstate 69 on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Tina M. Mertz, 56, of the 4000 block of Avery Pass, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 300 block of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin B. Stoltz, 30, of the 11000 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, arrested in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• David L. Tanner, 46, of the 100 block of Lane 118A Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy L. Wrede, 46, of the 5000 block of Tractor Road, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
