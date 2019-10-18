5 booked into the Steuben County Jail
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 31, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, Waterloo, arrested on Northcrest Drive on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Zachary R. Emerick, 27, of the 300 block of South C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Alexander Fanning-Lichtsinn, 22, of the 300 block of East Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Anthony Maenle Jr., 27, of the 900 block of Griswald Court, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a synthetic lookalike substance and operating while intoxicated.
• Ryan R. Parrish, 34, of the 9000 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, arrested on Northcrest Drive on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.