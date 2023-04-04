ANGOLA — Steuben County has been offered a $50,000 settlement for repairs to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument as a result to a wreck a year ago.
Instead of taking the offer and then later being on the hook if the repairs come in higher, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday decided to stick with their original sum of $200,000 and offer the insurance company the opportunity to bring in an expert to determine the extent of the damage and cost of repairs.
Previously Commissioners relayed to the insurance company representing the unnamed driver who crashed into the Monument the figure, which countered with $50,000.
“I did offer to them that if they wanted to hire an expert to come out and look at that they are more than welcome to. At their expense,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
And that’s exactly what the commissioners did on Monday. They stuck to their guns and reached out to get expert advice, but not on the taxpayers’ dime.
County Attorney Don Stuckey said it would be well worth the cost to the county to hire an expert on its own to make the determination.
“To me, the uncertainty is so great,” Stuckey said.
Commissioner Andy Laughlin said the structure is so unique that it could be difficult to come up with an estimate.
That motorist damaged fencing and part of the granite base in a wreck over the weekend of March 26-27, 2022.
It was a Dodge Dakota truck that hit the Monument, breaking off some granite and scarring the surface of the granite base, which would be impossible to replace without removing the entire structure.
The base of the monument is 19-feet, 6-inches square; its height over all above the pavement is 70 feet; it weighs 300,000 pounds.
There was a fear expressed that the monument might have sustained internal damage.
“The biggest part of that is not knowing if there’s any internal damage,” Howard said.
The monument is owned by Steuben County. The land where it rests — the mound — is owned by Angola.
Last March’s wreck was perhaps the hardest hit the monument has taken and at least the second hard hit it has sustained over the years. In 1982, a Tri-State University student, heading east to Ohio and apparently intoxicated, jumped the curbing and landed his car on the protective iron piping that used to surround the four sides of the monument’s base. The car came to a rest on one of the bars, not touching the monument itself.
Over the years, vehicles — particularly semis — have driven over the curb and hit the light boxes that used to be on the mound. Several have damaged the lawn. Not quite 10 years ago the city installed new, taller curbing to try to prevent vehicles from getting up on the grounds. This seems to have been fairly successful, until the Dodge Dakota managed its way up over the concrete. At the same time of the curbing project, Angola also created a walk around the exterior perimeter so city crews would not have to keep repairing the lawn. This has also been successful.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument honors the 1,280 men from Steuben County who fought in the Civil War. It was erected in 1917 and didn’t have any major restoration work until 1993. Steuben County has had regular maintenance ever since.
The monument was built by the Angola Monument Co., which was owned by E.M. Hetzler, who later went on to get elected to one term as mayor of Angola.
The soldiers on the four corners represent the branches of the military at the time of the Civil War — artillery, infantry, cavalry and navy — and Columbia atop represents peace.
