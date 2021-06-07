ANGOLA — The legacy that is the Charles and Ruth Ann Sheets investment at the YMCA of Steuben County is growing again.
Land on the east end of the YMCA has been designated as the Sheets Family Park that will become part of the YMCA campus in Angola.
In a ceremony on Monday, Sheets and his daughters, Martha Kempf of Auburn, and Mary Tomaski of Gaylord, Michigan, celebrated the new part of the YMCA campus with YMCA board members, YMCA pioneers and city and state officials, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
"We are just very, very blessed to have Mr. Sheets and his family that have given so graciously to the YMCA and also to our community," said Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA executive director. "Our vision is very much in line with Mr. Sheets' vision with this space. We hope to develop it in a way that is going to be serving all, welcoming for all."
Funkhouser said a committee is working on determining the best use for the space, which is a little more than 4 acres.
"Very exciting things should be announced in the future. We are very excited about this space and we hope it is a testament and honor to the Sheets family," Funkhouser said.
"The Y, every time I drive by, it's just so great to see how wonderful it is," Sheets said.
It was the Sheets family that donated the original plot of land to the YMCA in the days before the Harcourt Road bridge and the extension of Harcourt Road that connects North Wayne Street and Williams Street (for those who don't know, Harcourt Road is named for Charles' father, Harcourt Sheets). That was in the late 1990s when the YMCA was just forming.
"You can see what the vision of one man had and I know this is going to be a very big part of his legacy," said Chuck Nedele, one of the founders of the YMCA. "You know, the thing with Chuck is, he's never done any of this for self recognition. It's always, 'I think the community needs this.'"
"Thank you for improving the quality of life for everyone," Mayor Dick Hickman said.
Crouch said people across the state want to have a high quality of life. Leaders who give tend to feed off one another to make other step to the plate to give and volunteer to improve their communities.
"Chuck Sheets and his family, this is just one example of them giving back to the community. And it's because of people like you, Chuck, that Indiana is the great state that it is," Crouch said. "You are a wonderful example for the rest of the state."
In classic Chuck Sheets style, he had fun with some of the other speakers, saying, tounge-in-cheek, that what ever Nedele said was memorable. He ribbed Hickman, saying it was nice that he could introduce people his age. "He's been introducing people who have been dead for 150 years," Sheets said.
He also had some fun with Crouch. He said she knows where Steuben County is even though most members of the Legislature don't know that anything in Indiana exists north of U.S. Highway 30.
Finally, Sheets said he was sad that his beloved wife, Ruth Ann, "Tusi" was not able to be at the event. She passed on Dec. 20, 2020.
She may not have been there physically, but almost all of the speakers had her in their words.
