FREMONT — Shuttered in 2020, Metaldyne still had a tax abatement active with the town of Fremont for personal property.
It came before the Fremont Town Council on Tuesday and was found to be non-compliant since the company is not meeting the staffing and salary requirements any longer.
“They have zero employees, so they’re not in compliance,” said Town Council President Steve Brown. “The equipment is probably still sitting there.”
Tuesday, the council gave its attorney, Kurt Bachman, the go-ahead to notify the company in writing they have so many days to cure their default and terminate the abatement.
In this case, the company will get 45 days after the notice is issued.
“They agreed if they cease operations, that is immediate default under the terms and conditions of the tax abatement agreement and that triggers a notification process,” Bachman said.
The town can also capture repayment of any benefits provided over the years as well as court costs and attorney fees.
“They said when they obtained the abatement they would provide certain benefits to the community and they have not upheld that,” Bachman said. “I know that sounds heavy handed but they agreed to it.”
A WARN notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development was filed in October 2020 about the closure of the plant located at 307 S. Tilliotson St.
At that time, it was estimated that 57 employees would be permanently laid off by Dec. 23, 2020, with five more let go by the end of June 2021.
“Due to the loss of viability and sustainability of the plant operations, the Metaldyne BSM LLC — AAM Fremont Manufacturing facility located at 307 S. Tillotson St., Fremont, will be permanently closing at the end of this year,” said the notice.
Each of the other tax abatements to come before the council Tuesday was found compliant.
Those were for Cardinal IG, Amcast Acquisitions, Carver Non-Woven Technologies, Cold Heading and New Horizons Baking Company.
