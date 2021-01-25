WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Todd Young, R-Ind., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reintroduced a constitutional amendment that would limit the U.S. Supreme Court to nine justices.
Young and Rubio were joined by a slate of other Republicans including Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and John Cornyn of Texas in the proposed constitutional amendment that was first offered in 2019.
The Supreme Court has had nine seats since 1869, but the size of the court is not explicitly defined in the Constitution and prior to the post-Civil War era had fluctuated in size from as few as five to as many as 10 members.
President Franklin Roosevelt had floated the idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court from nine during his tenure in the White House, but the plan proved politically unpopular and was never implemented.
“The Supreme Court is critical to our system of checks and balances, and proposals that call for expanding the Court to further partisan goals are antithetical to American values. Such efforts would irreparably harm our democracy and Americans’ faith in our institutions. I hope the new administration will support this effort to reaffirm our commitment to the norms that have served us well for the past 150 years,” Young said.
The move comes amid fears that Congressional Democrats may attempt to alter the size of the court in order to create more ideological balance after President Donald Trump added three justices to the bench during his four years, shifting from a 5-4 conservative majority to a 6-3 majority with less moderation in the new court than among previous panels.
Liberals are also rankled after Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings for former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, citing an election year, but then held hearings and seated Trump’s nominee and now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett in election year 2020 just weeks before voters went to the polls to vote in an election that Trump went on to lose.
President Joe Biden had been noncommittal on the issue of so-called “court-packing.” After previously stating he’d form an opinion on it after the election and taking criticism for that non-answer, Biden had stated he would seek to appoint a commission to review not just the Supreme Court but other issues affecting the federal courts.
“If elected, what I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of — bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack,” Biden said in October.
The amendment would appear to face little chance of passage in the current political climate, especially since amendments require overwhelming support in Congress and among states in order to be ratified.
Constitutional amendments must be passed by a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate before being put the states, where 38 of the 50 states must ratify it before it’s added to the Constitution.
Democrats currently control both chambers Congress, with a narrow majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties. Republicans do hold an edge in state legislatures around the country, but not at a three-fourths majority.
Those factors would mean the amendment would need a level of bipartisanship that’s been rare to find in Congress or statehouses in recent years.
The last amendment to be ratified, the 27th, was done in 1992 and states that changes in Congressional pay don’t take effect until the state of the next term of office for those representatives. That amendment had been proposed as one of the original changes to the Constitution, but was not ratified until nearly 203 years later.
Prior to that, the nation had not had a new constitutional amendment since 1971 when the 26th amendment was ratified, setting the national voting age at 18 following the Vietnam War.
