ANGOLA — Trine University continues to set enrollment records, with its recently completed official spring enrollment report of students topping 9,000 for the first time in university history.
Trine has 9,520 students enrolled in all programs for the spring 2023 semester, a nearly 70% increase from a year ago, when 5,493 students were enrolled, said a news release from Trine.
"At a time when many higher education institutions are struggling with enrollment, Trine University's innovative offerings are continuing to attract students into programs that equip them with in-demand skills and prepare them to succeed in their lives and careers," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "These incredible enrollment numbers are a testament to our curriculum, our faculty and to the planning and efforts of everyone on our administrative team."
Enrollment in hybrid graduate programs at Trine's Detroit Education Center has now exceeded 4,000 students, and enrollment at its Phoenix center is now almost 800.
The university also saw year-over-year increases in traditional undergraduate programs on its Angola campus and in dual enrollment.
On the Angola campus, enrollment was 2,142 students, up 50 from spring 2022.
When the university announced its enrollment last fall, the final tally was 8,446 students, a more than 50% increase from the 5,392 reported in the Fall 2021 headcount.
A key factor in Trine's continued enrollment growth is the university's success in career outcomes for its graduates, the news release said.
In November, Trine University announced that 99.5% of its Class of 2022 had obtained their desired career outcome within six months of graduation, lifting the placement average for Trine graduates to more than 99% over the past decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.