ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty will be approaching the Angola Common Council for approval to close the first block of East Gale Street in order to accommodate an addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Liechty will be appearing before the Common Council on Oct. 7 during its regular 7 p.m. meeting in City Hall. Commissioners Ron Smith, president, and Jim Crowl will also attend.
The closing of Gale Street would allow for construction of a 30,000-square-foot addition to the existing historic Steuben County Courthouse. The proposed addition would also take up part of the Steuben County Courtyard, which currently serves like a park.
The closing of Gale Street would provide for parking and secure access to the addition for transport of detainees from the Steuben County Jail.
If the Common Council approves the request, that will leave only one block of East Gale Street open between South Wayne and South John streets, a distance of nearly six blocks. Gale was closed to accommodate construction of the new Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Cameron Medical Office Building between Washington and John streets about six years ago.
A committee formed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been studying ways to remedy problems with the Steuben County Courthouse for a number of years. The issues include Americans With Disabilities Act deficiencies, space concerns and security problems, among others.
Estimates for the addition have ranged from about $6.5 million to up to $20 million.
During an April 9 meeting of the Steuben County Council, members said that $7.5 million figure might have to be evaluated and possibly increased.
The plan being presented to the Angola Common Council would combine a new facility with the old. Smith has said the original courthouse will continue to be used no matter what plan is followed. The courthouse, completed in 1868, is on the National List of Historic Places.
