ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Terrance A. Benhower, 56, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on South Wayne at Gilbert Street on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Amber M. Branning, 36, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jerry C. Cudjoe, 31, of the 12000 block of Amber Ridge Circle, Germantown, Maryland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Blake D. Elsten, 21, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James E. Hull, 50, of Lane 301 Barton Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dawne S. Lawrence, 20, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 630E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Christopher M. Wappes, 31, of the 5800 block of West C.R. 250S, arrested in the 3400 block of U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
