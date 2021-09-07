AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department reported 86, new cases of COVID-19 over the last four days.
Of those 86 cases, 16 were school-aged children. Those 16 students were broken down to five from Garrett, five from Butler, three from Waterloo, two from Auburn and one from Corunna.
The 86 new cases brings the county’s total to 5,376 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
A break down of cases includes: 9 in the 0-10 age bracket, 15 in the 11-20 age bracket, 15 in the 21-30 age bracket, 24 in the 31-40 age bracket, 11 in the 41-50 age bracket, five in the 51-60 age bracket, two in the 61-70 age bracket and five in the 71-80 age bracket.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. He also encourages mask wearing and social distancing.
