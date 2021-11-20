ANGOLA — Four classes at Angola Middle School have been busy duking it out to see who can bring in the most coins for their inter-class penny war.
With 85 students participating, they were able to raise a total of $482.72, which was donated to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
The teachers of the four classes — Jerry Fifer, Amy Aldred, Shawn Snyder and Jeanne Ice — gathered the students together Friday morning to present their donation in person to Tracey Floto, the humane shelter’s Board of Directors president.
Floto thanked the children for their hard work and explained how the money would be used for the animals. She conducted an interactive presentation about the importance of spaying and neutering wild cats to prevent overpopulation and emphasized the importance of keeping a clean environment for the animals.
“The most important thing at the shelter is keeping things clean so that we can prevent disease ,” Floto said.
The shelter has recently been battling an outbreak of panleukopenia, a highly contagious disease that can be fatal for cats.
The students were originally supposed to visit the shelter for a field trip but had to postpone due to the outbreak. With progress being made at the shelter, though, the teachers are hopeful about a potential visit in the future.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’re hoping right after Thanksgiving that we’ll be able to open back up,” Floto said. “When I talked to our medical director this morning, there weren’t any more cats or kittens showing signs of the disease. We’re doing our last round of vaccinations with the cats to make sure that if anybody is carrying it, it’s gone and that nobody can get it and pass it on again.”
Many of the students were excited about potential opportunities for volunteering at the shelter. While the minimum volunteer age is 16, younger volunteers can also participate if accompanied by an adult.
Some volunteer activities include cleaning around the shelter, dog walking and, of course, spending time with the animals that are waiting for their forever homes.
The shelter is currently accepting volunteers, but Floto warned that correspondence may take longer than usual due to cleaning up the panleukopenia outbreak.
“If you call to see about volunteering and you don’t get an answer right away, we are just asking for patience with us as we are trying to get everything done,” Floto said.
For those who can’t volunteer but would still like to participate and support, the shelter’s Facebook page is a great way to see what items the shelter could use, as well as missing animals and new animals up for adoption.
The shelter has more than 200 cats and kittens that will soon be open again for adoption, and nearly 40 dogs are also available.
All animals are spayed and neutered by the shelter before going to their new homes.
“There is no love like the love of a rescued animal,” Floto said.
For more information about the Humane Shelter of Steuben County, visit chssteubencounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.