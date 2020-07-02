ANGOLA — A merger between RISE Inc. and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana became effective Wednesday.
The facility that serves disabled individuals in Steuben and DeKalb counties will continue under the new name Easterseals RISE.
The public is invited to an open house on Wednesday, July 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The leadership team will be available to talk about how services will be augmented by the partnership.
Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana and RISE announced a plan to merge in April after Easterseals Arc began offering vocational rehabilitation services in Steuben and DeKalb counties under a co-location agreement in January.
Both organizations boast more than 55 years of supporting individuals with disabilities. Merging the two organizations will allow RISE to serve more people with a broader scope of services, including employment opportunities and behavioral counseling.
“One of the most encouraging things about this new partnership is the immediate excitement expressed by clients and families we serve,” said Chris Stackhouse, RISE executive director.
RISE staff and the Easterseals team are working together to create a smooth transition for clients in Angola.
