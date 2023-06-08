Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony burglary.
• Landon A. Lawhead, 26, of the 400 block of Wallen Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Justin J. Vice, 36, of the 800 block of Deer Ridge Crossing, Auburn, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and resisting law enforcement.
