ANGOLA — If there’s any place in Angola that sees and has to plan for impact from heavy rainfall it’s the Angola Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Twice in the past couple weeks the treatment plant has had to plan for an incoming deluge of storm water from the city’s few remaining combined sewers, sanitary sewer lines that still have some storm water that also drains to the Waste Water Treatment plant.
“Luckily we were here and ready to plan for it,” said Jeff Gaff, Waste Water plant superintendent.
If the conditions are just so, and the sewer plant is not prepared, intense storms can cause the system to bypass, sending not full treated waste water out of the plant and downstream, eventually to the Pigeon River chain of lakes.
At the sewer plant, where the rainfall amounts are not official National Weather Service totals, it received 0.77 inches of rain on Wednesday morning. It fell at a peak intensity of 2.76 inches an hour.
Last Friday, when there was another strong weather event, Gaff said, “We had a peak intensity of 1.04 inches an hour, with a total of 0.97 inch on (Friday).”
From Wednesday, May 25, through Friday, May 27, the Waste Water plant measured 2.39 inches of rain. Added to Wednesday’s storm, the total added up to 3.16 inches of rain.
At the official weather observation station in Northwood Addition just outside Angola, Observer Tim Tyler recorded 3.07 inches of rain last week and an additional 0.50 on Wednesday for a total of 3.57 inches.
May finished out with a significant precipitation total of 5.85 inches, which is greater than the 4.39 inches average for the month.
Year to date, through May, Angola had received 16.13 inches of precipitation, which is above the average of 15.35 inches. This comes after this past winter’s snowfall total was exactly 10 inches below the average of 38.9 inches.
(0) comments
