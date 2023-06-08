ANGOLA — A Hudson man has been arrested on two counts of felony burglary after he was tied to a crime that took place in 2022 in Pleasant Lake by the use of DNA evidence, records filed in Steuben Circuit Court said.
Austin R. German, 23, was arrested on Wednesday at the Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging charges of Level 4 felony burglary of a residence and Level 5 felony burglary.
Police were able to determine that German had broken into a detached garage at a residence in Pleasant Lake and the residence itself based on blood found at the scene on a toolbox, said the probable cause affidavit filed in court.
The crime occurred sometime before June 30, 2022, when the owner returned home after a 45-day absence.
Prior to leaving his home to serve a jail sentence, the homeowner told Sheriff's Deputy Rich McCarty that he had secured his property before leaving, but upon his return the front door was wide open and a window was left open. A lock on his garage had been cut off.
McCarty noted that there were no signs of forced entry to the residence and the homeowner said he had not given anyone permission to enter the property in his absence, including German.
Upon entering his home, the owner found three dirt bikes he had placed in the living room gone, as well as eight rifles, shotguns and muzzle loaders. He also discovered a high-end tool box had been opened and there were blood stains.
DNA analysis that was not received by the Sheriff's Office until April concluded that the blood of three people was indicated.
"The DNA profile is at least 1 trillion times more likely if it originated from Austin R. German and two unknown individuals than if it originated from three unknown, unrelated individuals," the report filed by McCarty said. "Statistical analysis provides very strong support for the inclusion of Austin R. German."
German had an initial hearing before Steuben Magistrate James Burns on Thursday afternoon. His bail was set at $10,000.
For the Level 4 felony, if found guilty, German faces between 2-12 years in prison. The Level 5 felony charge carries a penalty of 1-6 years.
A search of court records shows a lengthy criminal history for German.
Other information in the probable cause affidavit indicates another individual was involved in the theft of one of the dirt bikes, but no charges have been filed against that individual, who also has a significant criminal history in Steuben County.
