ANGOLA — Ambassador Enterprises has provided a $25,000 grant to Trine University to equip a new Montessori Teacher Education Program classroom.
Ambassador Enterprises, Fort Wayne, believes this is an important investment to help prepare teachers to positively impact early education in Indiana, a news release said.
The classroom, located in Shambaugh Hall on Trine’s main campus, will include maple, open-shelving for materials, audiovisual equipment, a large markerboard and tables and chairs for adult learners. The classroom will also contain a complete set of early childhood Montessori materials to include hands-on activities for subject areas, cultural curriculum, arts, sensorial exploration and practical life activities.
“We are grateful for this generous support from Ambassador Enterprises and look forward to the positive impact this funding will have on future generations of educators and students,” said Anthony Kline, dean of Trine University’s Franks School of Education. “Our excitement for this new chapter of teacher education at Trine continues to grow with the support of many community partners. We are developing a first-class program to meet the growing need for Montessori educators.”
“This generous grant will make it possible for prospective new teachers to be fully immersed in a model Montessori classroom during their training,” said Laurie Stockton-Moreno, director of Montessori teacher education at Trine. “They will be able to perfect their skills with Montessori hands-on materials and learn how to prepare a Montessori classroom environment for children. Having access to this kind of learning lab will make all the difference in the world to these prospective teachers, and will facilitate seamless transition into the workforce.”
“We know that teachers and the environment play an important role in fostering the development and thinking in young children. Ambassador Enterprises is pleased to partner with Trine University in supporting education and investment in our young Hoosiers. We are confident this initiative will positively impact our community,” said Karyn Tomkinson, program director at Ambassador Enterprises.
In recognition of the grant, the room will be named for Ambassador Enterprises and contain a displayed plaque honoring the organization.
Earlier this year, Trine University announced it would launch Indiana’s first Montessori teacher education degree program. The Center for Montessori Education at Trine University will provide training that leads toward state-recognized Montessori licensure for both undergraduate students and teachers already practicing in the field of education.
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded, private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to performance that creates lasting, positive impact on people and communities.
