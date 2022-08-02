ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners took under advisement a resolution on the formation of an inter-local agreement with a regional trails group.
The resolution is the first step in forming an inter-local agreement between 11 governmental entities involved in the Poka-Bache Regional Trail Coalition. The coalition would spearhead efforts to complete the trail, which would run from Pokagon State Park in Steuben County to Oabache State Park in Bluffton.
The next step is the signing of an agreement between all 11 entities that would form the coalition, which is currently working on a voluntarily basis. The formation of the coalition will allow entities to take advantage of grant opportunities in an effort to complete the 81-mile trail.
About 50% of the trail is complete and thus far financing for work of the group has been provided through grants from a foundation and bicycling group in the region.
“This process is establishing the task force with one representative from each political agency. That task force will set the budget for what they need, financially, to operate. To operate, you know, not to build the trail but to help collect those private investments,” said Jen Sharkey of Purdue University’s Local Technical Assistant Program, who serves as a volunteer for the group.
The entity will be able to pull together resources to put toward building the trail in each community, coordinating such things as funding and design to make sure all of the points meet up. For example, the Steuben portion of the trail is supposed to connect with DeKalb along Old U.S. 27. The group will make sure, simply put, that the trail runs on the same side of the road.
Sharkey said government units will probably not be asked for financial contributions for a year or two.
In Steuben County, a little less than half of the trail has been complete. When done, it will be 15 miles, of which 7 miles are built, Sharkey said. In DeKalb County, about one-third of the trail is complete and in Allen that figure rises to 50%, but once trails under construction are complete the number rises to 74%. Once planned trails currently in construction in Wells County are complete, they will be at 100%.
“So each community’s working independently on this and that’s kind of the goal here today, to get a united effort moving forward,” Sharkey said.
DeKalb County’s Board of Commissioners approved the agreement on Monday on a 2-1 vote, with one commissioner voting no because of the perception to taxpayers that the county might be taking away from highway money to build trails. Allen County approved the agreement last week.
Steuben County Attorney Don Stuckey said he saw nothing wrong with the agreement from a legal standpoint.
Sharkey said the coalition would like to have all of the interlocal agreements signed by October.
