ANGOLA — Fewer students are eating school lunches this year at public schools, most likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford expressed concern. School lunches are nutritious and meant to sustain youths through the school day, she said. Safety measures to minimize risk during the COVID-19 pandemic are being carefully observed.
“Food service is experiencing very low breakfast and lunch participation since school has resumed. Breakfast participation has been extremely low and lunch participation is well below the normal for the number of students attending in school,” said Haynes-Cllifford. “I know we do not have 50% virtual, but we are only serving half of the lunches we used to and very few breakfasts.”
Fremont Community Schools Food Service Director Deb Faulkner said the same issue is occurring in Fremont.
“The students are home longer in the mornings so I think they just eat breakfast at home and have more time to pack a lunch. It may be parents are working from home and have more time to prepare meals,” said Faulkner. “Could be any number of factors, but I think they are COVID related. It has been an unprecedented last six months for parents and students so I believe parents are being cautious.”
Ashlee Shroyer, director of food service for DeKalb Central United School District, said breakfast participation has dropped by more than 50% and lunch has dropped 30%.
“We are experiencing lower participation in school meals compared to this time last year,” Shroyer said, adding that more students seem to be packing meals from home. “There could be many reasons for this occurrence that varies from family to family.”
Wednesday, Amarillo, Texas, news channel 10 reported a similar phenomenon at River Road Independent School District. Kim Terry, district food service director, told the news channel fewer children are eating school lunches and more of them are bringing meals from home, especially at the elementary level.
Safety
The MSD food service department is working with the Steuben County Board of Health and has long-standing safety procedures in place concerning preparation and serving of meals, said Haynes-Clifford.
Additional measures have been instituted to serve in a manner that minimizes contact with food items, staff and students. All food service staff temperatures are recorded daily at the beginning and end of the work day. Social distancing is utilized, hand sanitizer is provided, students and staff are wearing masks, the handling of money has been minimized and additional partitions have been erected.
“Out of an overabundance of caution, food service went back to the very basics to begin the new school year,” Haynes-Clifford said. “How can we feed the students? Where will they eat their breakfast or lunch? What do we have to offer to be compliant with USDA federal guidelines? Those were some of the big questions.”
Cafeteria personnel tried to determine student favorites and how to package food items.
“Ideally we want students to participate in the meals we serve. Food service works hard to offer meals that are USDA compliant and contain items that the students like and will eat. Students need a good breakfast and lunch every day to do their personal best at school,” Haynes-Clifford said.
Marcos Reyna, dining director for East Noble School Corporation, said the school district is serving far fewer meals because of the number of students learning at home this year.
“Our challenge has always been marketing our food to the students and parents. We still continue to market our nutritious, fresh, hot food choices that are pleasing to the palette and appetizing to the eye,” Reyna said.
While entrée options at MSD of Steuben County have been minimized, there are two or more choices daily depending on the grade level. Elementary students are able to decide the variety of milk, fruit and vegetables they would like; staff serves every child individually. At Angola Middle School and Angola High School, students build their meal from a variety of choices. Meals are offered in a mobile manner and all non-disposable items are sanitized after every use.
At East Noble schools, touch-free food service features packaged foods and utensils and the elimination of self-serve foods.
Money handling protocol has been altered at many schools. At DeKalb Central, to limit cross contamination of handling both food and money, the food service department no longer accepts cash or checks in the school buildings from parents or students for lunch account deposits and a la carte sales.
“I would hate to speculate on what thoughts and feelings our community has during this time, but I do wish to emphasize the safety measures we have in place to create a safe and healthy meal environment as we always have in the past,” said Shroyer.
Assistance
Because students have had the opportunity to return to school for in-person instructional learning, the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which provided free lunches to students up to age 18, has ended.
At MSD of Steuben County, meals were served curbside from March 17, when schools were closed as part of a statewide shutdown due to COVID-19, through Aug. 7, a week before school started.
The school lunch program during the school year operates under different USDA guidelines.
“Due to these different guidelines, food service is currently unable to offer meals to virtual learners,” said Haynes-Clifford. “Additionally, USDA has made no provisions simplifying our ability to serve curbside meals to all students at no charge in the event there were a COVID-19 related closure resulting in unanticipated virtual learning.”
School districts across the country are calling on the federal government to extend flexibility in the lunch program and accuse the Trump administration of politicizing the program as a way to encourage districts to reopen schools, says a Tuesday article in the Washington Post.
Thirty million American students eat school meals. Of them, 22 million qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Six in 10 students eligible for free and reduced-price lunch have managed to access meals during the pandemic, according to an Urban Institute study.
Free and reduced lunch recipients went up 4% this school year in the River Road school district in Texas, according to the recent report.
In Indiana, benefits for meal assistance during the past school year carry over through Sept. 24. Haynes-Clifford encouraged families to submit applications prior to that date.
Prairie Heights Community Schools’ web site instructs parents who experienced a reduction in income to apply for lunch assistance immediately, as it could provide a few weeks’ help before the renewal time.
Based on household income, students may qualify for free or reduced meals. Students eligible for free meal assistance may receive one breakfast and one lunch each school day. Students eligible for reduced meal assistance may receive one breakfast daily at no charge and one lunch for 40 cents daily.
