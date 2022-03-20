LaOtto man arrested after dog bites fourth child
ALBION — A German shepherd/pit bull/Labrador mix named Loki had bitten three children under the age of 9, its owner allegedly admitted to police, between Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022.
On March 1, that same dog bit a 4-year-old girl in the face in their LaOtto home. The bite was so severe, the girl’s teeth were visible in the hole in her cheek. She had to be rushed to Parkview Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery.
The girl has since been released from the hospital.
The dog’s owner, Joseph A. Loy, 33, of LaOtto, was arrested Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and harboring a non-immunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
A Level 3 felony is punishable by a prison sentence 3-16 years, with an advisory sentence of 9 years.
Loy is the girl’s stepfather.
The dog was euthanized after being quarantined for 10 days to ensure it did not have rabies, the Humane Society of Noble County confirmed Tuesday.
Loy allegedly told police that “Loki” had bitten him in the past, and that the dog had never been immunized. When police asked why the dog had not received its shots, Loy said he could not afford it.
Bond was set at $10,000.
As a condition of his release, Loy was ordered not to own or care for any animal until the matter is adjudicated.
Police officers honored
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department was highlighted for its service to the community during Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
Top of the list was Officer Craig Goble who was honored with a lifesaving award for saving an infant’s life in November of 2021.
This was the second lifesaving award Goble has received in a few short months.
Chief Cory Heffelfinger highlighted the actions of that night during his presentation. While on duty, Goble responded to a call from help as a mother rushed her young infant who wasn’t breathing to the hospital. Goble intercepted the mother on the way to the hospital and began life-saving measures once on scene. By the time an EMS arrived on scene, the infant had been revived.
During the meeting, two officers were also promoted to fill empty positions within the department.
Patrolman Cody Burniston was promoted to the position of corporal and Patrolman Stewart Rufner was promoted to the position of sergeant.
“These officers represent what our department is,” Ley said.
Ligonier explores expanding cultural trail
LIGONIER — The Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail is getting an upgrade.
During her state of the city speech earlier this month, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel spoke to attendees about the work that has been done on the trail so far and what’s to come in the future.
The city completed phase one of the project last year, which was building the one-mile walking path at Kenney Park that can also accommodate bicycles and baby strollers. Phase two is planned for the future which would expand the trail beyond Kenney Park and bring into the downtown area and along the Elkhart River, which runs through the city.
The total distance of the trail is five miles.
Fisel said the project has been a long process, and she hopes this trail expansion will help make downtown a destination.
“We want to link all of our murals and statues to the trail,” she said. “We want to be able to highlight our places of interest so that it’s more than just a walking path.”
Putting the trail along the river is something the city has not done in the past. She feels Ligonier has never taken advantage of the nearby Elkhart River and that it could be a tremendous asset.
The city already has a pathway along the river that’s paved and maintained and can be used year round. The path is currently used as a nature walk.
A third phase would go through downtown Ligonier, going through the back of buildings and end at Woodlawn Plaza Skate Park.
“We understand the importance of connecting the different trails together,” she said.
Fisel also hopes to be able to connect the trail to West Noble Schools, add a fishing line that she hopes can be put in near the Elkhart River, connect the trail to Syracuse and eventually connect the trail to the Pumpkin Vine Trail in Shipshewana.
“When people look at moving into a community, they look at its features including parks, schools and other amenities,” she said. “Having the trail will provide an activity that’s outdoors, fun for the family and just fun overall.”
The estimated completion date is between 2023 and 2025.
DeKalb robotics teams return to competition
WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools’ K-12 robotics teams have come back in full force this year after being dormant since the onset of COVID-19.
With sponsorship from Tempus Technologies and grants awarded through the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, 88 students engaged and competing in various robotics competitions throughout the state on one of the district’s 11 teams for the 2021-2022 season.
Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that involves the design, construction, operation and use of robots.
To begin the season, students inventoried the hundreds of parts supplied to them for their robot build, as well as engaged in research regarding the season challenges and possible robot designs. Students then collaborated as they began designing various robot models.
Students relied heavily on their critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills as they worked collectively on a robot design that fit the size parameters set forth, that could be built with the available parts and motors, that would be able to maneuver around a six-foot-by-eight-foot field while pushing, picking up and catapulting balls into a target cube, and that could be programmed to be driven by a remote control.
At the conclusion of the build, the robots were programmed and tested. The test, feedback and revision process occurred right up until the competition and after. All DeKalb Central robotics teams engaged in competition to culminate the season.
Longtime Angola Water Depart. employee retiresANGOLA — Without any worries, a longtime Angola Water Department employee retired.
Kevin Kellett retired from the Angola Water Department this month after just shy of 33 years with the city.
“I used to always say the only time that matters is when you need to be at work and when you get off work,” Kellett said. “Now that I am retired, time is not really relevant.”
A lifelong Orland resident, Kellett also served on the Orland Town Council for many years and volunteered for the Orland Youth League.
Prior to working at the water department, he worked for the Indiana Toll Road. Now, he’s easing into a life without time constraints or being on call to repair broken mains.
Instead of making lofty goals or planning out every moment of his retirement, Kellett is taking a go-with-the-flow route.
He is a Detroit Tigers fan and would like to try and catch more games. He also enjoys golfing and may work on his game once the weather warms up.
Long delayed Gordon
Lightfoot concert rescheduled
ANGOLA — Ticket-holders have been remarkably patient, and their patience will soon be rewarded.
After nearly three years, Trine University will finally welcome Gordon Lightfoot to the Ryan Concert Hall stage in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, May 22.
Despite multiple delays due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, most who purchased tickets have chosen to hang on to them. However, some seats are still available.
“We’re grateful for everyone who has waited so long and looking forward to an incredible concert,” said Jennifer LaRose, director of campus experience at Trine. “We also encourage any Gordon Lightfoot fans who weren’t available on the prior dates to get the remaining tickets before they’re gone!”
Tickets are available at trineutickets.universityt ickets.com. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., on the Ryan Concert Hall stage, with doors to the Furth Center opening one hour prior.
The legendary folk singer was originally slated to appear at the Furth Center in 2019, but was forced to postpone the appearance due to injury. The concert was rescheduled for 2020, but was canceled until the following year. The 2021 date was scuttled by another Lightfoot injury.
Lightfoot’s song catalog includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin’ Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People,” to name a few.
