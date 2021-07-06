ANGOLA — As the Steuben County Council on Aging’s Heritage Club approaches it’s one year anniversary, the organization is preparing for a bittersweet farewell after Executive Director Denise Kreais announced that she will be leaving in August.
“I wish her well, but I hate to see her leave us,” said Karen Shelton, president of the COA’s Board of Directors. “We’re on the hunt for a new director.”
Kreais, who has been with the COA for two years, is moving to Florida, where she plans to continue non-profit work and prepare for retirement. She joined the COA in May 2019, just before the groundbreaking for the Heritage Club began at 1905 Wolhert St. in October.
While it may seem as though she was dropped into the middle of the storm, she has enjoyed the opportunity to see the facility’s progression from development to its opening in August 2020.
“I think it’s just been a whirlwind,” she said. “It’s all been a blessing.”
Kreais has a penchant for nonprofit work, especially fundraising and donor cultivation, and has previously worked as executive director at RISE Inc. before the organization merged with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana.
During her time with the COA, Kreais has helped the organization navigate difficulties caused by the pandemic and said that it helped her realize how people can use technology to stay connected even if they are far apart.
Her coworkers, reluctant to see her go, have even suggested that she stay connected with the organization through long-distance work and Zoom.
“I still want to be involved and help with fundraising if I can,” Kreais admitted.
Although sad that she can’t stay longer, Kreais looks forward to where the COA will go and all the new kinds of programs it seeks to implement. Potential ideas include cooking classes for Heritage members, an Alzheimers and dementia support program and increasing general community education to better prepare people for retirement age.
“This community is my heart and soul,” said Kreais. “It’ll be sad to go, but I know there’s new adventures waiting.”
Those interested in the executive director opening can call the COA for more information at 665-8191.
