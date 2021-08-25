Five people arrested by police Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Abdul-Karim B. Abdul, 27, of the 00 block of Coons Avenue, Buffalo, New York, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 153 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr. 36, of the 700 block of Rigwood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Buddy J. Prince, 60, of the 500 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 827 at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael J. Temples, 48, of the 100 block of Coleman Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Trevor D. Warstler, 29, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.