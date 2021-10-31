Daniel E. Richhart
ALBION — Daniel E. Richhart, 77, of Albion, passed away on October 22, 2021. Born on March 4, 1944, in New Haven, he was a son to the late Owen and M. Lucille (nee Bland) Richhart.
He is survived by his sons: Kenneth (Michelle) Richhart, of Fort Wayne; Robert (Sonya) Richhart, of Howe; Brandon (Christen) and Thom Richhart, both of Bear Lake; daughters: Judith (Ron) Antus of Monroeville; Lucinda (Michael Eder) Evans of MT; and Dannette of TX; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Steven Richhart, of New Haven; and sister, Katherine Hadaway, of Ossian.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba K. Richhart, in 2015; and sisters, Jacquelyn Dailey and Delores Robinson.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling will also be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Ormas Baptist Church. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Harry Schrock Jr.
GOSHEN — Harry Schrock, Jr., 92, of Goshen, formerly of Shipshewana, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Goshen Health Hospital.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Carteaux
GARRETT — Joan Carteaux, 89, of Garrett, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Malolepsza) Bonkoski.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Carteaux of Garrett and Kathy (Dave) Fuller of Auburn; two grandchildren, Jessica Fuller, and Nathan Fuller.
She is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; Marion, Leonard, Chester, James, Joseph, and Raymond; and three sisters; Victoria Ley, Barbara Kinney, and Mary Shull.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, with calling from 10:30-11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church 300 W. Houston St., Garrett.
Father Jim Shafer will be officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Saint Joseph Catholic School or to Masses.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Michael E. Gee
AUBURN — Michael E. Gee, 71, of Auburn, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mike was born August 24, 1950, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Frederick and Annabelle Gee. Mike was a police officer for the City of Auburn for 22 years, retiring in 1995. He was also a member of the DeKalb County FOP Lodge 196.
Mike is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Missy Gee of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Edwin Colon-Medina of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Brandon and Brody Gee, and Solanna and Christian Colon-Medina; sister, Cathy Cook of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jonnie Gee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN. Father Vincent Joseph, VC, will be officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held in Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Jonette “Jonnie” K. Gee
AUBURN — Jonette “Jonnie” K. Gee, 69, of Auburn, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jonnie was born May 28, 1952, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Robert and Mabel Owens.
Jonnie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Missy Gee of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Edwin Colon-Median of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Brandon and Brody Gee, and Solanna and Christian Colon-Medina; sisters, Rosie Boyle of Decatur, Jacque Beman of Huntington, Claudia (Larry) Hedeen of Howe and Monica Haneline of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Owens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN. Father Vincent Joseph, VC, will be officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held in Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Mary E. Bish
ALBION — Mary E. Bish, age 90, of Albion, IN died Friday, October 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born May 3, 1931, in Cuzco, IN to Roscoe Edward and Gladys (Winegare) Tredway. Mary married Don Arthur Bish on August 4, 1956, in Goshen, IN and he died December 31, 2013. She worked in production at Johnson Controls and as a clerk at Walmart Pharmacy and Dollar General, retiring in 2010.
She attended Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion, IN.
Mary is survived by 2 sons: Michael H. (Judy Lower Bish) Bish, Wawaka, IN; Donald G. (Karen Kunce Bish) Bish, LaGrange, IN; daughter: Cindy D. (John) McGill, Albion, IN; 13 grandchildren: Jesse Atteberry, Adam McGill, Alexandra (Richard) Williams, Andrew (Kammi) McGill, Valerie Hutton, Adam Bish, Bridgette Goodyear, Angela Bish, Jen Neely, Chrystal Rodman, Kelli Lieter, Amber Riddle, Jennifer Whitford.; 17 Great Grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe Edward and Gladys Tredway; husband, Don Arthur Bish; daughter, Pamela Devon Whitford; 2 brothers, Martin Tredway and Charles Tredway; grandson, Andrew Bish.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701.
Graveside services will take place at a later date in Oak Park Cemetery, Ligonier, IN.
Mona Louise Jones
SOUTH WHITLEY — Mona Louise Jones, 63, of rural South Whitley, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her home. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is in charge of the arrangements.
Harley E. Miller
SHIPSHEWANA — Harley E. Miller, 93, of Shipshewana, died at 12:50 a.m., on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Allan J. Hoffman
WOLCOTTVILLE — Allan J. Hoffman, 75, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
