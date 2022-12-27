ANGOLA — Steuben County Auditor Kim Meyers received an encore ovation and Commissioner Lynne Liechty was given a grand send off during the final meeting of the year of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Meyers, who was at the end of her state-limited second term, received her first sendoff during the Dec. 13 meeting of the Steuben County Council.
The often outspoken Liechty was bid adieu in her final meeting, ending her time in office after two terms, something she had promised when she ran early on. She was first elected to the North District seat in 2014.
“On behalf of people who traveled through our county, on behalf of the people who work in our county, on behalf of those of us who live in this county, thank you for your years of service. It’s been tremendous,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Howard, a fiscal hawk in his days as a county councilman, joked that Liechty worked on some of the largest spending projects ever put before the county. That could include the new $26 million Steuben County judicial center, which had been in the planning stages before Liechty ever was elected.
All joking aside, Liechty was presented a plaque in appreciation for her work and was able to gavel out the final meeting of 2022. She and Howard had long talked of having a beer together, but apparently that never happened. Instead, Howard presented Liechty a small brown paper bag that contained a single can of Coors.
“Well, there are a lot of people I want to thank. I want to thank the voters of Steuben County that were willing to trust me to carry for them. And I want to thank people I’ve worked with, the past commissioners, the current commissioners and all the employees of Steuben County,” Liechty said. “And I know it’s been an effort to put up with me at times. Y’all know this. I tend to be a little outspoken, but I love y’all and all, the people in Steuben County. Once I came to this county, I adopted it. And once I adopt something, I will protect it to the end of my life. Thank you so much.”
In contrast Meyers, who will return to the Auditor’s Office as a deputy come January, said her quiet thank yous.
Meyers is being replaced in January by Kelli Johnson, who was elected in November.
Liechty is being replaced by Andy Laughlin, who was elected to represent the North District on the Board of Commissioners.
