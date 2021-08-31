ANGOLA — The mother of murder victim Casey Wisniewski says her murderer who is seeking release from prison should have to stay put until his scheduled release date.
Marci Hummel, Bryan, Ohio, said David Lee O’Neill Jr., the man who killed her daughter in Hamilton in 1997, is like a tiger whose stripes will never change.
O’Neill has requested to be released from prison early so he can participate in the state’s Community Transition program that aims to reintroduce convicts back into society.
O’Neill is scheduled to be released from Putnamville Correctional Facility on Nov. 18. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 1999 after he pleaded guilty to the Dec. 11, 1997, murder of Wisniewski.
“This man was diagnosed as a sociopath during the presentence investigation and, according to what he told FBI agents when he was arrested, the girl with him in Kankakee, Illinois, was ‘going to be next.’ I do not believe this tiger has changed his stripes. Despite his protestations to the contrary, O’Neill’s only concern has always been himself — and only himself. God help us and society if he is released,” Hummel said.
O’Neill Jr., now about 42, killed Wisniewski, 18, of Edon, Ohio, in his parents Hamilton home. He lured Wisniewski to the home and told her he had a surprise for her. O’Neill blindfolded her and shot her in the head twice. He then covered the body with a blanket and firewood that was in the basement.
With the law in place at the time of his sentencing, O’Neill would have been eligible for release from prison in 2025. Due to good time credit and educational attainment credits, O’Neill is set for release on Nov. 18 after serving about 23 years.
In a letter file stamped March 25 to Steuben Superior Court William Fee, O’Neill asked for a sentence modification that would allow him to serve the rest of his time in the state’s Community Transition Program that aims to ease offenders back into the community.
In a hearing Friday, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat, who heard the plea because Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee was not available, took the motion under advisement.
Steuben County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser argued against the sentence modification on Friday.
“My argument against his release was simply that the 55-year sentence he received back in 1999 was a just sentence, and that the victim, and the victim’s family are entitled to the full measure of that justice,” Musser said.
Bret Hays of Northeast Indiana Community Corrections, Angola, testified O’Neill did not qualify for entry to its program.Hummel said the woman O’Neill took with him to Illinois after he fled following the murder is worried about his release.
“She, too, is reportedly terrified of O’Neill, as are my daughters and myself,” Hummel said.
While he was in the Steuben County Jail awaiting trial, which never came because of a plea bargain, O’Neill sent a letter to Hummel in which he expressed sorrow for himself and the amount of time he was facing in prison.
“I believe this man is a danger not only to myself and my family, but also to society as a whole,” Hummel said.
In his letter to Fee and in court on Friday, O’Neill said his time in prison was one of the reasons he needed to be released.
“First and foremost, I have been incarcerated my entire adult life and would appreciate the opportunity to acclimate myself back into society while maintaining a level of structure. I committed a horrible crime in 1997 and have much to give back to society I only took from so long ago,” O’Neill wrote to Fee. “I just want the opportunity to be home with my family and set forth a legacy to honor Casey’s life.”
Hummel said she doesn’t believe O’Neill ever cared about Casey.
In 1999, O’Neill appealed the sentence he received to the Indiana Supreme Court, which affirmed Fee’s decision to impose a 55-year term. The sentence was the maximum Fee could impose under a plea agreement O’Neill had made with prosecutors.
