FREMONT — Christina Cress is making her first run at public office after emerging from a crowded Republican Party primary in May.
Cress will be taking on Democrat Judy Rowe in the race for District 1 on the Steuben County Council, the county’s fiscal body.
Here are answers Cress provided The Herald Republican to a set of three basic questions.
Top issues facing Steuben County
Steuben county is facing some serious issues with natural gas, housing, day care, drainage and broadband. Council itself does not have the ability to make large decisions on how to change these things. We do have an opportunity to facilitate relationships between the county and our cities or towns to come together to work on common goals for finding answers to these hard problems. We can be open minded when funding opportunities come before us. We can be a place for our constituents to come and ask questions. I do not have all the answers, but I will spend my time on council learning as much as possible to prepare our county for future financial security.
How should federal grant dollars be spent?
Depending on the type of funding I will make sure that we maximize the dollars available to benefit the people of Steuben County and focus on infrastructure because it is the corner stone of economic development. As for social programs, I will focus on the population most in need. I’m committed to using funding that to make Steuben County to become one of the top counties to attract talent. To that end I will focus on infrastructure such as, trails, dining, broadband and housing for the large population of people who can work where they live.
What’s the top spending issue?
Steuben’s top spending need is to make sure our infrastructure is growing to meet the demand of our community. The most successful economic development is having a strategic plan for infrastructure.
Personal information
I’m a Steuben County native. I was born in Metz, to Elaine and John Graham. I graduated from Fremont High School. I’m also a Trine University graduate with a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education. I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Jonathan Cress, for 23 years. I’m the proud of mother of three children, Macie, Madelyn and Hunter. I have been the office manager at Cress Law Group since 2006. My background as a local business owner helps me to understand budgeting and being fiscally responsible. I love this community and cannot wait to serve the wonderful people of Steuben County as District 1’s next County Councilwoman.
