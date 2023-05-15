ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department is going to start offering sexually transmitted diseases and sexually transmitted infection testing in June.
The move comes as the Legislature created a new law that will require counties to offer the service, said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Steuben County Health Department.
In order to offer the testing, the Health Department is expanding its footprint in the Steuben Community Center. The clinic will be offered on Mondays and Fridays in the former space that used to house Women, Infants and Children on the third floor of the Community Center.
“It looks like it would be a perfect fit,” Walsh said.
Steuben County Public Health Nurse Mickinna Lothamer said the Health Department will be accepting a variety of forms of payment for the service, including private health insurance, reduced fees and free, depending on one’s income or situation.
Walsh said testing supplies would be coming from the state.
There currently isn’t anyone offering a stand-alone STD/STI testing and clinic service in Steuben County, Walsh said.
“This would be filling a hole in the community,” Walsh said.
Personnel wise, Walsh said a staff member who worked part time with the county’s administration of COVID services would be taking on the STD/STI duties.
The clinics will open June 2.
