BUTLER — The Butler Public Library will host Indiana Hunter Education courses Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, with Conservation Officer Kyle Hart of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources leading the sessions.
Classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. In order to be certified, students must attend both sessions. Classes are open to youths ages 8 and older.
The library is accepting registration now at the circulation desk or online at indianahuntereducation.com.
Butler Public Library is located at 340 S. Broadway St., Butler. The phone is 868-2351.
More information is available at butlerpubliclibrary.net.
