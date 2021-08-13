ANGOLA — The Kappa Sigma chapter at Trine University has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence as one of the fraternity’s top chapters in North America.
The Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence is the benchmark award in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, recognizing outstanding chapter management, achievement and program development in all areas of operation. Only 31 chapters received the FACE award within Kappa Sigma in 2021.
“Receiving this award is a great distinction for our chapter here at Trine since only 10% of 290 chapters were able to receive it,” said Ben Alston, president of Trine’s Kappa Sigma chapter. “It shows how diligent our members can be to set a goal and obtain it. I am beyond proud and happy for all of our current active brothers and alumni who helped us along the way.”
“This recognition shows not only the strength of the Trine chapter of Kappa Sigma but also the strength of our university,” said Marek Kolar, faculty advisor. “Thanks to our focus on residential life and on development of skills such as leadership and communication on Trine campus, our brothers were able to stand out while competing at a national level against chapters from much larger universities.”
“Kappa Sigma is North America’s largest college social fraternity. We pledge more men and have more undergraduate members than any other fraternity, and we give more time in community service and more money to charitable causes than any other fraternity. Winning a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence means that our chapter at Trine University is not just one of the best chapters in Kappa Sigma but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Adam J. Merillat, president of Kappa Sigma’s International Board of Directors.
During its award-winning 2020-2021 academic year Kappa Sigma’s Theta-Xi Chapter at Trine University and its 49 members were able to;
• engage in more than 2,200 hours of community service;
• raise more than $7,900 for charitable causes;
• raise more than $1,400 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, which is committed to supporting ongoing care for military veterans and their families (more information is available at MilitaryHeroesCampaign.org); and,
• raise more than $6,100 for its Kappa Sigma Endowment Fund Chapter Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to chapter members based upon academic achievement, campus involvement and leadership within Kappa Sigma.
Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world with more than 200,000 living members, including over 17,000 undergraduates and 300 chapters and colonies located throughout the United States and Canada. Founded in 1869 at the University of Virginia, Kappa Sigma International Headquarters is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.