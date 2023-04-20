ANGOLA — Angola native Randy Coffey decided from early on: if there was anything he really wanted in his life, he did not want to be poor.
“We were pretty poor, very poor,” he said about his family, growing up.
His father was a union carpenter, which meant he was laid off a lot of times of the year, said Coffey. When Coffey was 11, his father abandoned the family, and they survived on what his mother made as a waitress and bartender.
Coffey started to work when he was 12, washing dishes and bussing tables in the local restaurants, and then washed cars in a local car shop. When he was in college, he became an assistant service manager working 25-30 hours a week.
“Ever since Dad left, I worked,” said Coffey.
He knew he was good at math, social sciences and interaction with people. He was a student president in high school, and he entered DePaul University in Chicago for a degree in political science, but he only stayed there for one semester.
He was playing football and wrestling, but soon realized that he was not fit to do those sports at the college level as he was too small for a heavyweight wrestler and to become a medium weight wrestler he had to starve.
“They made me lose weight down to 165 pounds, and I couldn’t function with that,” said Coffey. “I wasn’t big and strong enough, I thought I was when I went down there, your pride can carry you a long way, but it can’t make you bigger.”
After a semester in DePaul, Coffey transferred to Tri-State University (now Trine University) because he also had a scholarship from there, and he graduated Tri-State in under three years with an undergraduate degree in social studies secondary education focused on government.
“I’ve always had an interest in government,” said Coffey.
He said his mother used to have a picture that he drew in third grade for one of the elementary school projects where the students were asked to say what they wanted to do, and back then Coffey decided he wanted to be a lawyer.
“I think I didn’t want to be poor,” Coffey admitted. “I always heard lawyers earned good money.”
He said that he decided to do social studies as a backup plan in case his prospective career in jurisprudence does not work out. Coffey figured out with a degree in social studies, he could always make his living as a teacher.
“I wanted to be a teacher, if I couldn’t be a lawyer,” he said.
In 1975, at the age of 19, he first ran for mayor in Angola as a Democrat. At the time, Angola Police Chief Gerald Lett said to Coffey that if anything, he was determined. Now Coffey says that pride can take you to unexpected places.
“Pride sometimes gets in your way,” said Coffey.
Running for mayor, he was in the limelight more at that time than throughout his entire life and more than he deserved, said Coffey. He would have become Indiana’s youngest mayor, if elected, which made him popular with Democrats. He said Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh and State Rep. Ed Roush used to take their photos with him for publicity.
“They liked to be around me because the cameras were around,” said Coffey.
He made his way to Indiana University Law School, and he came back to Angola in 1979 at the age of 24 and opened a private practice. At that time, he was the youngest certified lawyer in the state, but that changed just a year later.
In 1981-1985 Coffey worked as a chief public defender, and then he became a deputy prosecutor. He said that despite those two positions seeming to run in opposition to each other, the nature of work is the same.
“It’s the same boat, you’re on a different side,” he said. “Whether you row from the left hand or the right hand, it’s still the same job, just from a different perspective.”
He said he did that to supplement his income from the private practice that can be described as “feast to famine.” About the same time, Coffey started to serve as an attorney on the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission, attorney for Steuben County REMC, and Hamilton.
In 1984 Coffey also ran for judge of the Steuben Coounty Court what later became a Superior Court Judge position against William Fee, who was Coffey’s buddy and classmate, and that was an awkward election for both.
In 1994 he ran unsuccessfully for Steuben Circuit Court judge.
In 1995 he was appointed as a magistrate judge, a position he held for more than 25 years, becoming a public defender in DeKalb County after his retirement. As a magistrate, Coffey got to work on small claims, some criminal cases, divorces, paternity, child support and other issues.
Regarding his agenda for the upcoming election, Coffey said that he wanted to preserve Angola the way it is, as it functions well under its current leadership.
“There is no agenda other than to maintain the agenda,” he said. “I like Angola the way it is; I don’t think it needs big changes.”
If elected to the Common Council, Coffey said he wanted to concentrate on supporting the police, ensuring the city employees loyalty though generous remunerations, and tightening tax control. He also wants to incentivize good growth in the city — good homes and nice neighborhoods with sidewalks and street lights. If the city has good growth, Coffey reasons, it has more businesses, and more businesses generate more taxes at a lower expense for each individual enterprise.
“I want to decide what direction things take as far as the law and the finances, and I like the direction it’s facing now,” he said.
Coffey said he would also make minor alterations to the municipal code, but not dramatically.
Through his door-to-door conversations, Coffey also found out that the residents, just as he himself, did not want big change happening in Angola.
“I want to help them in that way,” said Coffey.
