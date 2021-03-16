ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council gave out two major tax breaks on Monday, both to companies that have been in Angola for years and have proven track records of investing in the community.
Duke Imports, Inc., a family-owned importer and wholesaler of home textiles, was awarded a seven-year tax abatement for real estate improvements to property located at 1105 N. Williams St., Angola.
The company is planning to spend $1.6 million to expand the size of its distribution center by more than 36,000 square-feet, said a statement of benefits filed with the city.
Univertical LLC, a metal and chemical plant, was granted a similar seven-year tax abatement for additions to its 203 Weatherhead St. facility. Last month, Angola’s Board of Zoning Appeals granted the company a zoning variance to install new state-of-the-art metal melting equipment, and now the company has cleared another hurdle in its expansion plans.
The company says it will spend $1.7 million on a 15,000 square foot facility expansion that will include three truck bays, a heating system, a fire suppression system and LED lighting. In addition, a new building tower will be constructed to support new manufacturing equipment.
Representatives from both companies told council members they are expecting the investments to increase efficiencies, which should lead to the creation of more jobs in the future, although for now the tax abatements should help retain current employees.
Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Director Isaac Lee was at Monday’s council meeting to introduce both projects and answer any questions.
“We’re really excited these companies continue to make investments in our community,” he said.
Both firms have long histories of contributing to Angola, mainly through job creation and property taxes but also through philanthropy. In 2009, Univertical chose to remain in Angola at the request of city leaders even though the company at one point was considering moving operations out of the area, and in 2018 Duke Imports donated $10,000 to the city, $5,000 of which went to Angola’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman thanked both companies for choosing to continue to invest in their Angola facilities and operations.
“I want to thank you,” he said to the Univertical representative at Monday’s meeting. “There was a time when you could’ve left, but you’ve hung in there with us.”
