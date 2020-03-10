Two arrested Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 20, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor disorderly conduct and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Sharon M. Wilkins, 39, of the 300 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 300 block of Crosswaite on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
