ANGOLA — After record highs were set in parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast on Tuesday, the heat will begin to be trimmed from west to east on Wednesday by way of heavy, gusty and even violent thunderstorms in some locations, including northeast Indiana, AccuWeather is predicting.
As a cold front slices into the warm and humid air, strong-to-severe thunderstorms are expected to erupt on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Cities from Fort Wayne to Rochester, New York, will be among the locations at risk.
Even though thunderstorms could occur at anytime, the most likely time for the strongest storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind gusts present the largest threat with the storms, however, small hail may also occur. In addition, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially in portions of Michigan, Ohio and southwestern Ontario as storms initially develop.
"There are some similarities to the July 2, 1997, outbreak which spawned tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds in the same region," according to AccuWeather Reporter Blake Naftel. "The setup is not quite as dynamic as that of 1997, but it is potent enough to support intense thunderstorms."
Residents in those regions will need to keep an eye to the sky and stay weather aware. People should ensure that they have a way to receive watches and warnings for their area.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a rare moderate risk for severe thunderstorms across central and eastern Lower Michigan, including the Detroit metro area, and extending into northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio, for today.
There's an 80% chance of rain and storms this afternoon and evening in northeast Indiana, the Weather Service says.
