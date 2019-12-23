ANGOLA — Volunteers from five area churches will serve the Angola Community Christmas meal.
The home-style potluck dinner will be offered to all from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Carlin Park Elementary School, 800 N. Williams St., Angola.
The food is provided by church members and volunteers will help set up, serve and clean. The meal is free and open to everyone in the community.
Calvary Lutheran Church, Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola United Methodist Church, First Congregational United Church of Christ and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church partnered on the project in cooperation with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
“Our inspiration was the community Thanksgiving dinner prepared by the churches of Pleasant Lake every year. We are using the same basic model as that,” said Pastor Bob Showers of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
“At the Angola Community Christmas Dinner, everyone is welcome, whether you can afford to pay for it or not,” Showers said. “Our hope is to invite people from the local community, from all walks of life and of all religious beliefs, to share some time of fellowship, civic togetherness and spiritual happiness together on Christmas Day as a way of building up the social fabric.”
