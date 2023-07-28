CROOKED LAKE — Steuben County 4-H members and cousins Cade and Chase Bachelor teamed up all last year as members of the Prairie Heights High School boys basketball team.
At the same time, they were also combining to raise a dairy feeder steer. Their efforts earned them a new record in the category at the 2023 Steuben County Fair: A total of $7,100 to split in the 4-H auction held on Thursday to culminate another successful fair.
The two also sold some of their calves at the fair, which put even more money in their pockets.
For Chase, it was the end of an era in more ways than one: The 10-year 4-H member just graduated from Prairie Heights last month and is headed to the University of Saint Francis, where he’ll study business and play basketball.
Cade will be a junior and with eight years in 4-H, plans to earn his 10-year pin like his cousin.
Chase said his experience in 4-H has taught him valuable lessons that will stick with him for life.
As well as lifelong friends.
“The work ethic is huge, too,” Chase said. “You’re taking care of an animal day and night.”
Chase will report to school at Saint Francis in late August. But being so close to home, there will still be plenty of time to help out around the farm when free time arises.
Cade, meanwhile, will be a sophomore at Prairie Heights this fall, and in addition to his 4-H activities, there’s a lot of travel basketball to be played. The Indiana State Fair is on the agenda this upcoming week, too.
The two cousins have always been close, and they expect that relationship to continue with Chase headed down the road to St. Francis University.
Chase is the son of Jackie and Shawn Bachelor of Orland and a member of Orland Creative Kids 4-H Club. Cade Bachelor is the son of Stacy and Cory Bachelor of Orland and also a member of Orland Creative Kids 4-H Club. Cade also competed in Wednesday night’s Supreme Showman competition.
There was another record that fell, that for dairy steer. It was sold by Lincoln Booth for a record $7,085.
For another recent Prairie Heights graduate, Jacob Graber, the future includes continuing to work on the family farm with an eye toward inheriting it one day.
Graber is the son of Jennifer and Jeremy Graber. He has four younger siblings and also played baseball at Prairie Heights.
Patience is one of the things Graber learned through all his years in 4-H. He sold a starter calf at Thursday’s sale.
Graber’s family’s farm is in the Hudson area. They raise beef cattle.
Next year’s fair will move up a month,to June 21-27, 2024. The current schedule conflicts with the Indiana State Fair, and fair officials hope the change will help local 4H kids participate more fully in the local fair, while realizing they’ll have to have their animals ready sooner in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.