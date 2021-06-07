ANGOLA — Trine University’s Franks School of Education continues to equip its students with the latest tools and skills for teaching, with 100% of students enrolled in Educational Media and Technology passing Google certification tests this spring.
This is the third straight semester that all students in the course have passed the test, a total of 54 since spring 2020.
“Our goal is for Trine teacher candidates to develop the knowledge and skills to not just use these tools, but to use them in creative ways with learners,” said Megan Tolin, assistant professor and director of educational technology and pedagogy.
“Google’s Workspace for Education is extremely popular in K-12 schools; in fact, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Education, 336 districts across the state use this suite of tools as their primary productivity platform,” she said. “The collaborative nature of this suite of tools affords teachers (and their learners) opportunities to create and connect in ways that might not otherwise be possible.”
“I believe our graduates are setting the bar for first-year teachers on how to effectively incorporate technology within the classroom to maximize student development,” said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education.
In addition to the 17 students, five Franks School of Education faculty recently completed Google Certification: Ashley Overton, Alison Todd, Justin Bock, Khalid Griffin and Kline.
“In our education programs, we never use technology just to use technology,” Kline said. “However, if there is technology that can help enhance student learning and teacher effectiveness, we will do all we can to equip our teacher candidates.”
