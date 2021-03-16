Nine people arrested on Monday

ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Sean M. Dailey, 23, of the 68000 block of Walnut Street, New Paris, arrested on S.R. 327 north of C.R. 175N, Orland, arrested on a charge of felony impersonating a public servant.

• Jeffrey A. Hagewood, 35, of the 200 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at the hail on a felony fugitive warrant.

• Kevin D. Ladd, 41, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy from a no-contact order.

• Dillon M. McLaughlin, 25, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.

• Mark J. Nierman, 20, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.

• Tiffani R. Parr, 27, of the 400 block of North Broadway Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
 
• Nikki L. Popp, 33, of the 800 block of North Elisabeth Street, Lima, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor probation violation.
 
• Kolten J. Rodman, 23, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, arrested on a warrant alleging felony intimidation.
 
• Jason R. Silcox, 26, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony auto theft.

