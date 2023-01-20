ANGOLA — Steuben County’s water supply is in pretty good shape, indicated a presentation on the topic held Wednesday.
Angola Water Department and INTERA Water Resources Services held a presentation on a Water Availability Study.
The study was conducted in connection with water development projects in surrounding areas that might have affected Steuben County water resources, in particular a recent plan to tap the Michindoh Aquifer for a private system that would have provided water to Toledo, Ohio.
The findings revealed that Steuben County had 5 million of gallons a day of available water surplus, and that the local public supply needs were small in comparison with the local water availability.
“Water availability is a measure of how much water can be withdrawn from the hydrologic system without negatively impacting the system,” said the presentation.
The presentation overall focused on such aspects of the local water resources as water hydrology including ideal watershed water quantity and normal overtime water quantity variations, stream hydrograph; present and future water availability assessment; monitoring network, and future steps.
Angola Water Superintendent Tom Selman estimated the presentation as very informative. About 90 people from the community attended the event including the representatives of the U.S. Geological Survey, which is a federal organization that helps monitor water resources around the country, and St. Joseph River Basin Commission.
Selman said the presentation concentrated on the study and the findings that INTERA did so far along with the plans for them to move forward. The study revealed that Steuben County water resources looked good.
“Right now, the basic statement is that our area is looking very positive in the amount of water that is available,” said Selman.
When mentioning that Steuben County water resources looked well, said Selman, he was speaking about 5 million gallons a day of water surplus, which Steuben County and Angola hoped to retain in the future and not cause “any damage to that number.”
“We want to make sure that we always have a surplus,” said Selman. “We always want to be in the positive, not in the negative.”
He explained that the amount of water in the rivers and in the lakes was not permanent but was trending up and down from being high in winter to going down during hot summers when the rainfall gets absorbed by plant life and evaporation and irrigation.
“They do have a maximum flow and a minimum flow,” said Selman about the local water aqufers.
He explained that when talking about the 5-million-gallon surplus it was consistent even through the worst drought that the region had in 2012.
The findings of the presentation about Steuben County water resources mentioned that in the past from 2007 to 2020 there was not a quarter recorded when water was in deficit in the area, and there was not a quarter with less than 5 millions of gallons a day of excess availability.
It further stated that while hydrologic conditions varied seasonally and annually in turn affecting water availability, the overall water availability in a particular region in the future could be inferred from water availability in that region in the past.
Moving forward, said Selman, INTERA’s suggestion was to install monitors, such as sensors and telemetry, in private homeowners’ wells while also collecting data from local rivers and lakes. The monitors that are going to be installed in the area are the early warning devices that are programmed to show if a change in the water resources was happening.
“And if so, how much of a change, how fast of a change,” said Selman. “Hopefully, not a negative impact.”
The funding for monitor installment and collecting the data for approximately four years will come from money that already had been allocated for the project, including the water study.
After the monitoring period is over, Selman continued, the plan was either to solicit money from the state or other areas to continue with monitoring, or if the project stops at that point, then “at least we will get some really good information.”
“We are hoping that it doesn’t stop, and it continues to grow,” said Selman.
