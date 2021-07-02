ANGOLA — Enterprise Pointe, a housing development project by Keller Development and Brightpoint, is hosting leasing day on Wednesday, July 14, at 907 S. Wayne Street.
The project, which has been in the works since June 2018, includes a co-working space and apartments for artists and entrepreneurs on the property owned by the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
The co-working facility will be operated by the SCEDC and consists of a three-story apartment building with office space and entrepreneur space. It is targeted at creative developers, designers, artisans, inventors, engineers and professionals.
Fifty two-bedroom apartments are available, each with modern amenities and over 900 square-feet of space. Rent starts at $368 a month.
Applications will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To apply, the following items (if applicable) must be provided at time of application:
• $21 application fee per adult (money order only)
• $50 hold deposit (money order only)
• Proof of income (six most recent pay stubs, Social Security benefit letter, etc.)
• Valid driver’s license or state-issued identification
• Social Security card
• Birth certificate
• Housing voucher
All sources of income verification must be current. Tax documents, unless self-employed, will not be accepted as proof of income.
Potential artists and entrepreneurs will be asked to self-identify as such when applying. A resume and/or portfolio is encouraged but not required.
Enterprise Pointe will draw from established best practices for tenant preference among artists and entrepreneurs.
Units are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with artists and entrepreneurs receiving preference. All applicants, regardless of preference, must having qualifying income and meet application criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.